AP

Omaha police say one dies, seven hurt in party shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said investigators believe “an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire.”

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in northeastern Omaha near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were rushed to the hospital where one person later died.

In addition to those two victims, six other people injured in the shooting arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. None of those injuries were life threatening.

Police did not immediately identify any of the victims Sunday or announce any arrests.

