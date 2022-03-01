Omaha police say robbery suspect fired shots at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of four suspects in a southwest Omaha convenience store robbery fired shots at police officers chasing them, hitting a police car but not injuring anyone, Omaha police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, when a person flagged down officers to report that a QuikTrip store was being robbed, police said. When officers attempted to pull over a car suspected in the robbery, someone inside the car fired several shots at the officers, hitting their car, police said.

A chase ensued, and police said three suspects were arrested about 14 miles away in Sarpy County. A fourth suspect was later found and arrested. Their names have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0