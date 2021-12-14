Omaha police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A home invasion shooting left one man dead in northeast Omaha, and police said they're searching for suspects in the case.

Officers were called to an apartment several blocks east of the Country Club neighborhood for reports of a home invasion that was upgraded to a shooting, police said. Witnesses told police that two men broke into the apartment and a fight ensued inside, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Three men then left the apartment, witnesses said, and shots were fired just outside the building.

Medics declared one man dead at the scene, police said. The man's name was not immediately released.

The other two men ran off, and police were searching for them.

