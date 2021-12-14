 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Omaha police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

Police in Omaha are searching for suspects in a home invasion shooting that left one man dead

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A home invasion shooting left one man dead in northeast Omaha, and police said they're searching for suspects in the case.

Officers were called to an apartment several blocks east of the Country Club neighborhood for reports of a home invasion that was upgraded to a shooting, police said. Witnesses told police that two men broke into the apartment and a fight ensued inside, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Three men then left the apartment, witnesses said, and shots were fired just outside the building.

Medics declared one man dead at the scene, police said. The man's name was not immediately released.

The other two men ran off, and police were searching for them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News