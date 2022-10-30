Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn't drop gun

Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Earlier this year, Charles W. Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor. He sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation ahead of the May primary election. Slama had told the Nebraska Examiner that Herbster had groped her at a local party event in 2019 when she was 22. She had quickly countersued Herbster on accusations of sexual battery. Online court records show a judge granted both sides' motion to dismiss their respective lawsuits. No reason for the dismissal was given.