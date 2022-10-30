 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn't drop gun

Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 30th and Marcy streets shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home.

Omaha police said when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man sitting inside an SUV with a gun in his hand.

Police said officers ordered Jeramyah Wilson to drop the gun for about six minutes, but he refused. Then police said Wilson made a “brisk movement” toward the passenger side of the vehicle where an officer was behind cover. Two officers fired at Wilson.

CPR was performed on Wilson who was taken to a hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

