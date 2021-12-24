Omaha police shoot man accused in home knife attack

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police shot a man Thursday after he allegedly charged at his mother and officers with a knife and cut himself, police said.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Justin J. Michalak, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Police said a man called 911 around 2:30 p.m., saying he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. The 911 dispatcher could hear a disturbance in the background, according to police.

Police who arrived at the south Omaha home said they found Michalak's mother, 66-year-old Deborah Michalak, outside screaming for help because her son was cutting his throat. Police said they found Justin J. Michalak inside cutting near his throat, and after a struggle with his mother, he stood and began moving toward officers.

Police said they used a Taser on Michalak, but he continued struggling and attacked his mother. They said an officer shot him once in the cheek, but he continued to struggle until he was subdued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A special police unit will investigate the shooting.

