Omaha pro soccer player suspended over romance scam returns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A player on Omaha’s pro soccer team who faces federal charges related to a romance scam is returning to team activities.

Officials with Union Omaha said this week that the decision was made to allow Abdul Osumanu, of Ghana, to practice and play in games after his trial date was pushed back to Nov. 30, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Peter Marlette, the general manager for Union Omaha, said the call on whether Osumanu will play in any games for the rest of the season will be up to coach Jay Mims.

Osumanu has pleaded not guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and receipt of stolen money.

Prosecutors have said Osumanu swindled more than $214,000 from two people in an online romance scheme in which he and another man created a fake online profiles in 2017 and convincing victims of the scheme to send money.

Osumanu had been a starting defender for the Union Omaha, but has not participated in practices or games since he was arrested May 27. Union Omaha’s final regular season game is scheduled for Oct. 30. A six-team playoff tournament starts the first week of November.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0