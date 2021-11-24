Omaha resolutions address housing, climate change

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has given approval for plans to support development of affordable housing and addressing climate change.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that City Council President Pete Festersen introduced the resolutions Tuesday and council members gave support to drafting the plans while identifying the two issues as top priorities.

Festersen cited a recent study that found Omaha is 80,000 units short in affordable housing. The city plans to allocate $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds, and Fetersen says that could be matched with $20 from donors.

Council members voted 6-1 to approve the climate resolution. The city plans to seek public input on development of a climate action plan.

