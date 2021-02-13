Omaha siblings serve together in Nebraska Legislature

Look at their bill introductions, and you will find hunger, health, family and medical leave, children with disabilities and youth rehabilitation on Machaela’s list.

Ten of John’s bills are related to criminal justice.

At home in Omaha, the first senator in the family watches occasionally, including viewing the online NET telecast of the Judiciary Committee hearing on his son’s first bill.

“We try and keep up,” he says. “We (including his wife, Kate) are very proud. We didn’t encourage it. They apparently picked up politics along the way.”

Family matters to John, the father: In 1980, after two terms in Congress, he decided not to seek reelection to the House in order to return home and center on his family.

In his first weeks in a Legislature whose patterns and norms have been substantially altered by the coronavirus pandemic, John, the son, says he has been encouraged by evidence that senators “truly take to heart the desire to be nonpartisan.”

That fundamental aspect of Nebraska’s unique one-house Legislature was protected last month when Republicans joined with Democrats in rejecting a proposed rules change that would have ended secret ballot election of legislative leaders and committee chairpersons.