Omaha suspect being brought back from Nicaragua

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 29-year-old man who allegedly fled child enticement charges in Omaha is coming back to Nebraska — from Nicaragua.

KETV-TV reports that Adam Hawhee was returned to the U.S. on Friday and was expected back in Omaha. Hawhee had been arrested in April in Nicaragua. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine called him “a danger to children.”

Hawhee was charged last year with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. He was suspected to trying to entice girls at a park, but was freed after posting bond. He went back to jail in July after allegedly exposing himself to a boy.

Hawhee was freed again after posting bond in August. He missed a December court appearance and authorities said he was on the run.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0