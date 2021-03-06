Omaha Symphony will premier piece by Council Bluffs youth

The piece has been arranged for orchestra by John David Beasley, who added an introduction and interlude based on Kendra’s melody, Weissner said. The middle part of the arrangement features a section with just her melody being played by recorders and a xylophone, which is repeated at the end. Schools are encouraged to have students play along with those sections when showing the video.

“We can’t wait to perform with them in person again, when it’s safe to do so,” she said.

Before the link to the concert is sent out, a musician from the symphony will make a virtual visit to participating schools to talk about music and a particular musical instrument, Weissner said.

Most people probably don’t know that Kendra is a budding composer, but it’s no secret that she’s a music lover, according to Heidi Kirsch, her music teacher at Franklin.

“Kendra really enjoys music — both performing and writing,” she said. “She is in both Franklin’s (after-school) chorus and guitar clubs.”

Last year, the chorus got to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at an Omaha Lancers hockey game, according to Kendra’s mother, Tammy Jurek.

Kirsch assigned students in music class to write a composition, and Kendra entered hers in the contest.