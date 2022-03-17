Omaha teen charged in friend's shooting death out of jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his best friend has been released from jail with no bond so that he can finish high school while his case proceeds.

A judge on Wednesday agreed to release 18-year-old Blake Miller on his own recognizance. Miller is charged in the death of his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said Miller, Farrell and another friend were at Miller’s house Saturday night when Miller pulled out his .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Kleine said Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest.

“This is so reckless in nature by pointing a gun at an individual and pulling the trigger that it fits the definition of manslaughter,” Kleine said.

Kleine said the teens had been drinking beer in the home before the shooting. Kleine said he charged Miller as an adult because of his age. Miller will turn 19 in September,

If convicted, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison.

