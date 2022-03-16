Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha teen has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend over the weekend.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he charged 18-year-old Blake Miller in the death of his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell. Kleine had previously said Farrell was killed Saturday night as a group of teens handled a rifle inside a southwest Omaha.

On Tuesday, Kleine told the Omaha World-Herald that the group was in Miller’s house when Miller pulled out his .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Kleine said Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest. Farrell died at an Omaha hospital.

“This is so reckless in nature by pointing a gun at an individual and pulling the trigger that it fits the definition of manslaughter,” Kleine said.

Kleine said the teens had been drinking beer in the home before the shooting. Kleine said he charged Miller as an adult because of his age. Miller will turn 19 in September,

If convicted, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison.

Farrell’s parents said in a statement Tuesday that their son and Miller had been best friends for years and that they were “deeply saddened by the news" that Miller had been charged.

Farrell was a senior at Ralston High School, where he was preparing to play high school baseball before he was killed.

