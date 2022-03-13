Omaha to weigh reducing health chief's power in an epidemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council will consider reducing the decision-making powers for the city health director in the event of an epidemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposal up for discussion Tuesday comes two months after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. While her decision had the support of the majority of City Council members and some health officials, it drew criticism from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and a trio of council members.

The proposed ordinance would give the city health director only the power to certify the presence of an epidemic. If a threat is established, a special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it. Any order could be rejected by the mayor. The City Council also would have the ability to weigh in.

Mayor Jean Stothert said the measure is intended to provide accountability.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.