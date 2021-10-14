Omaha violin teacher gets prison for child sex assault

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha violin instructor has been sentenced to up five years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his students from the time she 7 until she was 10.

Michael Godfrey, 79, was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after pleading no contest to sexual assault, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Godfrey was arrested in 2019 after his victim, who is now a teenager, told investigators that Godfrey sexually abused her repeatedly during her violin lessons at his house from 2011 to 2014 until she moved away from Nebraska with her family.

The girl told police the assaults occurred in Godfrey’s basement, which served as his violin studio for lessons.

