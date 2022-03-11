Omaha woman acquitted in shooting death of husband in 2020

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman who admitted she shot her husband along Interstate 80 in 2020 was found not guilty Friday of murdering him.

Kathleen Jourdan contended she shot her husband, Joshua Jourdan, in self-defense after suffering years of physical and emotional abuse from him.

She was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in her husband's June 17, 2020, death after he stopped the family vehicle on the interstate near Cozad, KETV-TV reported.

The couple's two children were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred but were not injured.

A physician testified Thursday about a time when Joshua Jourdan pinned his wife down and choked her in a bathroom.

Kathleen Jourdan said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff. She said he gave her a look and raised his arm, prompting her to pull a gun from the vehicle's console and fire twice.

When prosecutors asked why she didn't report earlier abuse, Jourdan said she was afraid she would lose her two sons if she did.

Following the shooting, Jourdan, a resident physician, was placed on administrative leave from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program.

