Omaha woman arrested in homicide death of 5-year-old boy

Police in Omaha say a woman has been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old boy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman was arrested early Thursday in the death a day earlier of a 5-year-old boy, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of intentional child abuse resulting in death, the Omaha World-Herald reported. She was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing this week.

The arrest was made after police were called Wednesday afternoon to a hospital emergency room where the unresponsive boy had been brought. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released the boy’s name or said how he died. Police have also not said what the arrested woman’s relationship is to the boy.

