Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been charged with felony animal neglect after authorities found 45 dead animals inside her home.

A judge set 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's bail at $20,000 on Friday. The Omaha World-Herald could not reach her by phone for comment Saturday night.

According to court documents, Kimbrough's home was searched on Aug. 19. Investigators said they found a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold. Two bird cages were in a bedroom with two bird skeletons inside.

Thirty-eight dead rabbits were found in the garage, and five more dead rabbits were found at a second location owned by Kimbrough.

A Humane Society officer wrote in court documents that Kimbrough told her she would snap the necks of rabbits when she couldn’t care for them anymore.

”(She) told me that it was legal for her to do so because she had a veterinary license.”

Investigators didn't find any proof of a veterinary license.

Two dogs and eight rabbits were rescued and are being cared for by the Humane Society.

