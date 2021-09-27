Omaha woman charged over dozens of dead animals in her home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been charged with felony counts after dozens of dead animals were found in her home rendered uninhabitable by filth, waste and rotting animal carcasses.

The Nebraska Humane Society said in a court affidavit that the discovery was made last month in the home of 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough.

In a seven-page affidavit, a Humane Society officer detailed visits to Kimbrough’s home over several days in August following a complaint about rabbit hording. Various officers described speaking with Kimbrough, whom they described as physically disabled and said she crawled out of the house on her belly and appeared to have feces smeared on her clothing and bare feet. She denied having any rabbits and falsely told officers that her two dogs had been vaccinated, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 19, a Humane Society team executed a search warrant at the home and found the carcasses of at least 43 dead rabbits — most of them in Kimbrough’s garage — and two bird skeletons in cages in a bedroom. Two dogs and eight rabbits were found alive but suffering from neglect. Two of the rabbits had to be euthanized.