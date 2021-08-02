 Skip to main content
Omaha woman killed in early Sunday shooting; arrest made
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman was killed in an early-morning shooting in Omaha, police said, and officers have arrested a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in north Omaha, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a critically injured woman, later identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Hickman, and rushed her to a hospital, where she died.

Police said a 41-year-old man who later walked in to an Omaha hospital also was injured in the shooting, but is expected to survive.

Later Sunday, police said officers arrested 22-year-old SirTommy Sutton on suspicion of criminal homicide and a weapons charge.

