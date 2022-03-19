 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son's death

A 29-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-month-old son

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-month-old son.

Mandy Watson De Garcia, 29, was sentenced this week after she pleaded no contest in January to intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Her son, Leovardo Garcia, died about three weeks after he was taken to a hospital on Aug. 3, 2019, with seizures, blood clots on the brain and head swelling.

De Garcia told Omaha police that her son was injured when he fell and hit his head on the floor.

Doctors said the boy’s severe injuries, which included retinal hemorrhaging but no skull fractures, were caused by “a severe shaking episode.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drought expands across Nebraska

Drought expands across Nebraska

Nearly 47% of the state is now in severe drought or worse, up from about 38% a week ago. That includes a small portion of central Nebraska that's in extreme drought, including nearly all of Greeley County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News