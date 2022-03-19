Omaha woman sentenced to 25 to 40 years in son's death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of her 8-month-old son.

Mandy Watson De Garcia, 29, was sentenced this week after she pleaded no contest in January to intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Her son, Leovardo Garcia, died about three weeks after he was taken to a hospital on Aug. 3, 2019, with seizures, blood clots on the brain and head swelling.

De Garcia told Omaha police that her son was injured when he fell and hit his head on the floor.

Doctors said the boy’s severe injuries, which included retinal hemorrhaging but no skull fractures, were caused by “a severe shaking episode.”

