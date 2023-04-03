A 15-year-old rhino at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named Jontu has died, zoo officials announced Saturday.
Jontu, a greater one-horned rhino, was euthanized on Tuesday following complications related to a gastrointestinal illness, according to a press release from the zoo.
The veterinary and animal care teams at the zoo had been intensely managing Jontu for several weeks and he was ultimately diagnosed with an inoperable partial intestinal obstruction, the zoo said.
Jontu had been at the Omaha zoo since May 2011 and was known for his calm and gentle demeanor, the release said.
“He was the best boy … ever,” Jami Ruether, a senior keeper at the zoo, said in the release. “I will miss his hello snorts, giving him mud baths in the winter, training and just overall, him. Jontu was a favorite and will be deeply missed.”