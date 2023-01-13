Omaha zoo announces giraffe pregnancy

Zola the giraffe munched away on buckets of alfalfa Thursday morning before she strolled to the edge of her enclosure to get a better look at the cameras and zoo officials who had gathered in the giraffe barn.
All the fuss and excitement was for her. The 8-year-old giraffe is pregnant with her first calf.
Zola's calf, expected to be born in mid-March, will be the 29th giraffe born at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium since 1979.
"There's about 400 giraffes across the US and about 38 births a year," said Jason Herrick, vice president of conservation and animal health at the zoo. "Omaha has been a big part of that."
The births are important to the zoo, and to the overall survival of the species.
"Giraffes in the wild aren't doing very well," Herrick said.
Conservationists have seen a 40% decline in giraffe populations since the 1980s, and the vulnerable species have gone extinct in seven countries in Africa.
Zola's calf will be the first born at the zoo since a male calf named Arthur was born in July 2021.
The calf will be the sixth sired by male giraffe Jawara. The 14-year-old was born at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois, and moved to Omaha in 2010.
Zola came from the Great Plains Zoo in South Dakota in 2015.
Taylor Law, the zoo's senior veterinarian, said the first-time mother is doing well.
"Keepers are here every day watching and checking weight and appetite," Law said. "There have been no concerns. With all births, we always watch first-time mothers very closely."
It's difficult for veterinary staff to determine the gender of such a large mammal before it's born, Law said.
When born, the calf will be about 6 feet and 150 pounds.
The baby and mom will be reintroduced to the herd gradually, transitioning back into their community of seven females and two males.
