Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray in jungle exhibit

OMAHA -- An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was injured and taken to the hospital Friday after she was stung by a stingray.

The incident occurred in the Lied Jungle shortly after noon.

The zoo employee went to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a 911 dispatcher.

A zoo spokeswoman said the woman was working in the Lied Jungle and had been in the water on the lower level, which is currently closed to the public. A total of 19 stingrays live in the lily pond there.

One of the animals stung the woman, its barb penetrating through her boot and wader. The biggest concern, zoo officials said, is if the woman has an allergy or develops an infection.

While stingray incidents are "very unusual," the spokeswoman said, working with zoo animals always poses a risk for injury.

The stingray is a shy and even gentle creature that would rather swim away than strike, according to the nonprofit National Capital Poison Center. It reserves its stinger for its predators. It attacks people only when it feels directly threatened, often when it's unintentionally stepped on.

Stingray Beach, a popular attraction where zoogoers can feed and touch stingrays, has been closed for maintenance.

