Omaha zoo has seen ambitious change, conservation breakthroughs under Pate's leadership

OMAHA — When Dennis Pate began his career as a young zookeeper nearly 50 years ago, he didn’t picture himself as the president of a world-renowned zoo. In fact, the possibility never even crossed his mind.

But lead he did. For 13 years, Pate has steered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium through an ambitious expansion, advocated for conservation efforts, met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and further cemented the zoo as a major tourist attraction and economic driver.

The zookeeper-turned-president and CEO reflected on his time as head of the zoo in a wide-ranging interview with the Omaha World-Herald ahead of his retirement early next year.

With all the grandeur of its end, Pate’s career had humble beginnings.

His first job in the 1970s was as a seasonal worker in the children’s area of Chicago’s zoo, taking care of guinea pigs and rabbits. After college, he worked a summer keeper job at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

“It never crossed my mind that I would get to do what I’m doing now,” Pate said. “It wasn’t that I dreamt that I could, it didn’t even get that far. Part of it was that I was just so happy with what I was doing when I got out of college.”

Pate said he was lucky that others noticed his passion for animals and his drive to better their lives. He kept getting promoted.

“And now I’m here, but I never, ever thought I would be,” he said.

Pate hit the ground running when he arrived in Omaha from Jacksonville, Florida, in 2009.

His 10-year master plan resulted in improved guest services and several state-of-the-art exhibits. He prioritized education and animal welfare, contributing to the field of wildlife studies and conservation science.

Of all Pate’s accomplishments, he said it was the trust the zoo’s board had in him to complete the ambitious master plan that he is most proud of.

“The trust the board had in me to spend $275 million — it takes a lot of trust that you’re going to deliver on time, on budget and provide quality for guests and animals. They trusted me to do that,” Pate said.

He also had to earn the trust of a community that cherishes its zoo.

The zoo’s average economic impact on the Omaha community is more than $200 million annually. It’s a major attraction for out-of-state visitors, but for many Omahans, the zoo is a source of pride.

“The public is trusting us to take good care of the animals, who they think of as theirs,” Pate said. “You won’t hear people say ‘the zoo.’ It’s ‘our zoo.’ They have some ownership here, there’s no question about it.”

Pate helped put Omaha on the map by elevating the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to a staple on every “best zoo” list, said Veta Jeffery, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“As one of the first people I met in coming to town, he did a wonderful job of detailing the many attributes that make Omaha a great place to live, work and call home,” Jeffery said.

Under Pate’s plan, the zoo built the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, Daugherty Education Center and Owen Sea Lion Shores.

Pate can discuss for hours the design of each exhibit and the animals that call them home, but asked to pick a favorite exhibit, he responded: “It’s always the latest one we do.”

When asked about his favorite day at the zoo, he shared the story of the day the zoo’s elephant herd arrived in Omaha.

The elephant exhibit was to be the centerpiece of the $73 million African Grasslands project. The elephants’ journey to Omaha from Swaziland was a logistical marathon that took about two years to finalize.

It took coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, local police, public relations agencies, the Department of Justice, a king, a transatlantic flight and a specialized unloading system to get the six elephants to their new home in 2016.

When the herd landed on the Eppley Airfield tarmac, Pate was one of the first on the plane.

“It was an emotional day for me because we had been at this since 2014 working on this and working on that, designing and building all the exhibits,” Pate said.

With the introduction of Callee, a bull African elephant, the first elephant ever born at the zoo made her appearance in early 2022. A male calf was born a few weeks later.

The two were the only elephant births in the U.S. this year.

If all goes well, two more pregnant elephants will give birth to the third and fourth elephants born at the zoo in a span of two years.

The elephant births and other conservation efforts led by Pate are just one example of his success leading the zoo, said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

“Dennis has led the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium through incredible expansion in exhibits, education and conservation, visitors and reputation,” Stothert said. “Even during the challenges presented by the pandemic, Dennis prioritized the care and protection of animals, his team and zoo members and visitors.”

In 2020, COVID-19 closed the zoo to the public during its busiest season, forcing zoo officials to brace for what could have been a $29 million revenue shortfall.

The zoo drastically cut its 2020 budget and implemented salary reductions and layoffs. With the help of state and federal assistance, the nonprofit zoo ended the year in the black.

“We’ve hired almost everybody back,” Pate said. “Everybody took a pay cut, but at the end of the year we made everybody whole again.”

Being entrusted to lead was a huge obligation, Pate said.

“But it’s never been more than what I wanted for the zoo,” he said. “We should be continually finding new ways to take better and better care of the animals.”

In the coming months, Pate will assist his successor, Dr. Luis Padilla, in his transition as the zoo’s next president and CEO.

Pate’s last day at the zoo will be in early January.

When Pate began his role at the zoo in 2009, he told a World-Herald reporter that he intended to finish his career in Omaha. Thirteen years later, he stayed true to that intent.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has the distinction of closing out Pate’s career.

But to the zookeeper-turned-CEO, the honor is all his.

“There’s no other zoo that I would want to go to more than this one,” he said.