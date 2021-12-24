 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
editor's pick

Omaha zoo offering free admission for kids 12 and under

  • 0

Take a look back at some of these old photos of animals at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is in the holiday spirit, gifting free admission to kids 12 and under starting Sunday.

Free admission for kids, which is being offered for the fifth year, runs through Friday, Dec. 31.

Up to six children can be admitted free with each paid adult. 

The promotion is part of the zoo's "12 Days of Giving." For the past 12 days, prizes were awarded to visitors in person or on social media. Some of the gifted items included zoo ornaments and stuffed animals as well as animal experiences. 

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Lied Jungle closing at 3 p.m. and other exhibit buildings closing at 5 p.m. The zoo is closed on Christmas Day. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News