Omaha zoo reveals name of its newest baby elephant

The newest elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has a name.

The zoo’s male African elephant calf has been named Sonny. His birth came just weeks after that of female calf Eugenia, the first elephant ever born at the zoo.

Eugenia and Sonny represent a new generation of possibilities for an African elephant population in desperate need of growth, said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO.

“All of us at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium are beyond thrilled to have welcomed two healthy African elephant calves in January,” he said. “They are critical pieces in a much larger plan for population sustainability and species conservation, as is the work of accredited zoos like Omaha’s.”

Sonny was born a week ago to mother Claire and father Callee. Both Claire and Sonny are in good health, zoo officials said in a press release.

Like Eugenia, Sonny received his name from a donor who won the naming rights at the zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari 2021.

The elephant family quarters, where Eugenia and Sonny live with their herd of eight, is currently closed to the public to allow zookeepers time to observe the herd.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd once the family quarters reopens.

The two calves are expected to be the only baby elephants born this year in the U.S., Pate said in January. The nation’s elephant population is decreasing, with an average of two births and four deaths a year.

The Omaha zoo set out to reverse that trend when it built its elephant enclosure in 2014. Pate said the goal over the past seven years has been to start birthing elephants at the zoo to help grow the population.

