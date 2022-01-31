Omaha zoo welcomes baby elephant, the 2nd this month

OMAHA -- The elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has grown again.

Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the male calf at 9:08 p.m. Sunday. Both are doing well, according to a news release from the zoo.

The African elephant calf is the second to be born at the zoo this month and the first male elephant ever born at the zoo.

The calf and mom will remain out of public view in the zoo's Elephant Family Quarters to allow zookeepers time to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing, zoo officials said.

Another elephant calf, Eugenia, was born to mother Kiki on Jan. 7.

Callee, 21, is the father of both calves. He came to the zoo in 2019.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd when the Elephant Family Quarters reopens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0