Omaha zoo welcomes baby elephant, the 2nd this month

The newest addition to the Omaha Zoo's elephant herd is doing well after being born last week.
OMAHA -- The elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has grown again.
Claire, a 13-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the male calf at 9:08 p.m. Sunday. Both are doing well, according to a news release from the zoo.
The African elephant calf is the second to be born at the zoo this month and the first male elephant ever born at the zoo.
The calf and mom will remain out of public view in the zoo's Elephant Family Quarters to allow zookeepers time to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing, zoo officials said.
Another elephant calf, Eugenia, was born to mother Kiki on Jan. 7.
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
Callee, 21, is the father of both calves. He came to the zoo in 2019.
Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see both elephant calves with the herd when the Elephant Family Quarters reopens.
Photos: Elephants at the Omaha zoo
Rebecca Wyatt gives Claire, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s pregnant elephant, a treat during a training exercise Thursday. “We wanted to build a multigenerational herd here, and now we’re on our way toward achieving that goal,” said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo.
An ultrasound of Claire, an elephant at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, shows that she is pregnant. The circled area shows the calf's toes.
Rebecca Wyatt, left, trains Claire, and Mitch Anderson trains Lolly on Thursday in the elephant barn at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Lolly, an elephant at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, is about 10 years old.
Rebecca Wyatt, left, trains Claire, a pregnant elephant, on Thursday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Callee, a bull elephant, is the largest elephant at the zoo, weighing in at 9,080 pounds. He fathered the calf due next year.
Peter Staroscik sits on the knee of his grandfather, Brian Blair, as he watches the elephants, including Callee, on Thursday at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Lolly grabs a treat during Thursday’s training exercise at the zoo. The African elephants have learned about 24 different skills.
Mitch Anderson throws Lolly a treat during a training exercise at the OmahaÕs Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday.
Jayei at the OmahaÕs Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
