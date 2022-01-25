Omaha zoo's baby elephant now has a name

Visitors to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium can now put a name to the newest member of the zoo’s elephant herd.

The female African elephant calf has been named Eugenia, which means “noble” or “well-born,” the zoo announced Monday in a press release.

Eugenia was named by the Grewcock family, who won the naming rights at the zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari.

The family “has always had a great love of elephants,” Berniece Grewcock said.

“The fact that these elephants were saved from drought-stricken Swaziland makes their story especially remarkable,” she said. “Being able to select the name of the first elephant born at the zoo is very special to us.”

Grewcock’s husband, William Grewcock, was a member of the Omaha Zoological Society and Omaha Zoo Foundation boards until his death in 2018.

The family has supported multiple zoo projects over the last 40 years, according to the press release, including the Berniece and Bill Grewcock Elephant Habitat, the Berniece Grewcock Butterfly and Insect Pavilion and the Bill and Berniece Grewcock Center for Conservation and Research.

Eugenia was born Jan. 7 and is the first elephant born at the zoo in its 125-year history. She is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.

The Elephant Herd Room, where Eugenia lives with the herd, is currently closed to the public so animal care staff have time to observe the herd. There are seven elephants in the herd, including Eugenia.

She won’t be the youngest for long. Another member of the herd is expected to give birth this winter.

