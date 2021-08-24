Omaha zoo's Hubbard Gorilla Valley reopens after $7 million renovation project

Kijito plopped down front and center in the window.

He tilted his head this way and that, posing for cameras and zoogoers in the newly renovated Hubbard Gorilla Valley at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Kijito, a silverback gorilla in his 20s, and his fellow primates missed showing off and interacting with the public while their enclosure underwent $7 million in renovations, zookeepers said.

The building, which is nearly 18 years old, was starting to show its age, said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo. The renovations were partly a face-lift. But zoo officials also wanted to enhance the setting for the animals, add more educational elements for the public and improve the guest experience.

“We’re glad to finally be able to open it,” Pate said.

The complex sits across from the newly renovated aviary. Some of the upgrades were superficial, like new carpet and paint, bench seating throughout the building and energy-efficient lighting.

But other changes will enhance the animal experience. The gorillas have new climbing structures and tree limbs in both the indoor and outdoor spaces. Officials also raised the elevation in the outdoor exhibit space, bringing the gorillas up to window height.