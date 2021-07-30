Omahan Bill 'Butch' Keck, 77, helped thousands of people recover from addiction

Keck directed chemical dependency programs in Hastings and Omaha before starting his work at the Siena Francis House. He was Bauer’s counselor at Siena Francis when Bauer sought treatment there. Bauer said Keck was very knowledgeable and committed to the 12-step program, and was also a living, breathing example of how an addicted person can be transformed.

“Think about the ripple effect,” Bauer said. “All those people he helped had families, friends, people who loved them.”

Dan Keck said his father went at recovery and addiction counseling as extremely as he had gone at his addiction. He said that it was hard and scary growing up with his father but that they made peace and got along well for many years.

He said he hears evidence all the time of how his father made a difference in people’s lives, although he said his father gave credit to God rather than taking it for himself.

“It’s hard to turn around in Omaha without bumping into somebody that my dad has impacted in a major way,” he said.

Often people he meets will ask if he’s related to Bill Keck.

“And I know instantly what is going to follow: a story of how he helped them, encouraged them,“ he said. “And they were just like, he saved my life.”