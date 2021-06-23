Omahan Kristi Davis makes two holes in one in same round of golf

Her aces came in a casual round with her husband, Matt, a chiropractor. He played 18 in the morning and asked if she wanted to play in the afternoon. Her golf handicap is a 22. With the aces, she shot 94.

“It started out very average,’’ she said. “I play from the reds, walking and carrying my bag, and my 7-iron on Hole 3 just happened to go in. It was wild and crazy and unbelievable.

“I jumped up and down for a minute. It was like pure shock because I consider myself a very average golfer and I think it happens to people who golf more than I do.”

Two more par-3s came and went before the Davises got to Happy’s next-to-last par-3, the 15th hole.

“Honestly, I was thinking, OK, I've got four holes left,’’ she said. “I hit my shot on 15, and I knew I hit it well. I figured I’d be putting, sounds great, I can get out of here with a birdie or par and that would be amazing.

“I bent down, I’m picking up my tee, turning around to walk back to my golf clubs and my husband is choking on his pretzels. He’s yelling. It’s just so unheard of, who does that happen to? It was so fun, such a surprise.”