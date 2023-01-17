Omaha's growth was once mapped by streetcar lines. Can a modern streetcar help map the city's future?

OMAHA -- There was a time when Omaha's growth could be mapped by the streetcar lines that traversed the city.

From Florence to South Omaha, Dundee to the Missouri River, at their peak in the early 20th century, trolleys ruled the streets of a young Omaha.

Workers would crowd into the trolleys that ran along 24th Street and commute to South Omaha packinghouses, nighttime theatergoers would put on their best dresses and catch a ride to the Orpheum, and young baseball players would anxiously await the arrival of a trolley in the heat of the summer.

It's been 68 years since the last Omaha trolley came to the end of the line.

While the glory days of Omaha’s streetcar may be a thing of the past, advocates of a new streetcar system from downtown to midtown are hopeful their project can move Omaha's urban core into the future.

The Omaha-Council Bluffs streetcar era began in 1868 with wagonlike trolleys that ran on rails and were pulled by horses. By 1890, the metropolitan area had 90 miles of tracks — more than any city except Boston.

Expansion happened quickly and, in 1907, trolleys powered by electrical lines overhead carried 51 million commuters, shoppers and others to and from the Omaha suburbs of Florence, Benson, Dundee and South Omaha, according to statistics published in "O&CB: Streetcars of Omaha and Council Bluffs."

The next two decades were full of the dramas of an evolving city.

A safety campaign by the Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway Co. tried to lower the number of riders and employees injured on or by streetcars. The most common injuries occurred when passengers jumped off the trolleys before they'd come to a complete stop.

Local newspapers ran ads on how to safely exit the trolleys and the Street Railway Co. offered incentives to operators who avoided accidents. The safety campaign was considered a success within its first six month, with accidents reportedly declining from about 55 a month, to 30 a month.

Dundee and South Omaha were incorporated into the city limits. A new line connected Bellevue College to the Omaha core.

Streetcar workers unionized and went on strike, a move that led to violence, lost jobs and a pay raise for some.

There's also the story of a rogue streetcar that in the spring of 1940 reportedly rolled down Cuming Street in the early morning for nearly two miles at 70 mph before crashing into a warehouse. The trolley had gotten tangled in overhead wire, causing its operator to bail out.

Somehow, no one was injured, the World-Herald reported.

Through the Roaring '20s, Great Depression and both World Wars, Omaha's streetcars kept rolling.

But despite the growth of the 1910s, by 1930, there was a sharp decline in the use of streetcars.

As a sign of the times, the Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway Co. announced an increase in fares, citing a decrease in ridership, increase in wages for workers and a rapidly expanded bus system.

From 1920 to 1939, the company saw 20 million fewer passengers.

A combination of Omaha's rapid western expansion, increased bus service and a national rise in personal vehicles officially derailed the city’s streetcar system in 1955.

More than 50 passengers rode the last public trolley on March 4, 1955, many scavenging for souvenirs. They took the metal handholds used by standing riders, signs, posters, pieces of wood — even the rearview mirror.

"Adults acted like kids. Kids acted like kids. They were streetcar fans, sentimentalists, souvenir hunters. Everyone talking, taking pictures," a World-Herald reporter wrote of the event.

The last ride the next day was ceremonial. City officials and business leaders rode a bunting-draped trolley from Dundee to what was a streetcar barn at 10th and Pierce streets.

Though he wasn't able to jump on board, Richard Orr was there to document the occasion.

In his later years, Orr was a local expert on the history of Omaha’s streetcars. Though he died in 2013, his expertise lives on in two published books.

"We knew (the end of streetcars) was inevitable,” Orr told a World-Herald reporter in 1995. "And we knew it was the end of an era."

Today, a newly proposed streetcar system has been presented as a way to combat the urban sprawl that helped bring its predecessor to a screeching halt.

In the past few years, Omaha has been presented with an increasingly urgent problem: The city is running out of room to expand.

For decades, Omaha avoided the stagnation and declining tax base that has plagued other older U.S. cities, thanks to the annexation powers it has under state law. Omaha's population could expand into the booming suburbs, even if the urban core thinned out.

"But Omaha's once unlimited frontier is shrinking," warns a report from the Greater Omaha Chamber. Due to physical and legal barriers, "Essentially, Omaha will become 'land-locked.'"

Instead of expanding outward, Omaha will have to expand upward with denser development and population in the urban core.

The chamber's report defines Omaha’s urban core as generally bounded by Cuming Street on the north, Leavenworth on the south, 48th Street on the west and 35th Street in Council Bluffs, including Dodge Park Golf Course and the River’s Edge development on the east end of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

The proposed streetcar route runs along Farnam and Harney streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

Proposals to build a modern streetcar system in Omaha date back a quarter century to the administration of then-Mayor Hal Daub. But those proposals were derailed by the lack of a plan to pay the massive project costs.

It wasn’t until about four years ago that a streetcar system became a priority in the Greater Omaha Chamber’s strategic planning. A committee was formed by the chamber, and serious discussion of a streetcar began.

Armed with studies from previous years, the chamber’s Urban Core Committee in 2021 developed a streetcar plan. When discussions of a massive Mutual of Omaha project downtown ramped up last fall, the possibility of a streetcar was accelerated toward reality.

If Omaha's streetcar follows positive trends of other cities, like Kansas City, Missouri, a spike in development will be seen along its route.

Not everyone is optimistic. In a letter to the World-Herald last month, billionaire Warren Buffett raised concerns about the city's plans.

Buffett urged caution and suggested that the city instead invest in Omaha’s bus system.

Transit professional Tom Rubin has also raised a number of concerns to the World-Herald. Like Buffett, he sees the streetcar as an inadequate and risky public transportation project.

But with the approval last month of $440 million in bonds to pay for the project, the city is full speed ahead on the modern streetcar system. Construction costs are estimated at $306 million.

If the project goes as expected, the bonds will be more than covered by the redevelopment along the streetcar's route.

Omaha's original streetcar system now lives only in memory — and in Orr's book, "O&CB: Streetcars of Omaha and Council Bluffs."

Orr advocated for a new Omaha streetcar until his death.

Former Mayor Daub was quoted in Orr's obituary: "Someday all urban areas like ours will have commuter light rail. I think the idea has new legs and new life. If it happens, we can give a little of the legacy and credit for keeping the idea alive to Dick Orr."

Photos: Omaha's streetcar system through the years Horse-drawn omnibus Streetcar, 1890 Streetcar, 1913 tornado Omaha Papillion trolley - 1920s Streetcars in the 1940s Streetcar, 1942 Streetcar tracks, 1945 Streetcar tokens 1949 24th and N, 1951 Streetcars downtown, undated Dundee streetcar in the 1950s Dundee streetcar in the 1950s 10th and Howard, 1952 March 4, 1955 Official last trip - March 5, 1955 Old streetcar tracks, 1998 Streetcar wall sculpture, 2006 Proposed Omaha streetcar in 2006 Proposed Omaha streetcar in 2006 Dundee streetcar tracks unearthed Streetcar rendering, 2017