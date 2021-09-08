On 9/11, as StratCom played war game, the ugly reality of terror arrived

“It was two days before StratCom even started to get back to normal,” Buckles said.

He got home about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Only that evening did he find out that his son, a military officer working in the Pentagon that day, had gotten out safely.

“I remember sitting on the back deck, kicking my shoes off, drinking a Scotch,” Buckles said. “It wasn’t until that night I started comprehending what had happened.”

The attack forced the U.S. military, and the entire government, to confront a foe in a way that they hadn’t seriously considered before. Leaders at StratCom and NORAD realized that they had been well prepared to counter the fictional threat that they prepped for in Global Guardian but not for the real enemy that confronted them on 9/11.

“This was a scenario that was a bolt out of the blue,” said Hinson, who retired from the Air Force in 2003. “9/11 should never be forgotten. Nor should it ever be allowed to happen again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0