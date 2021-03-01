'On Mars, you get one shot' – Papillion-La Vista grad helped build Perseverance rover

“I was very nervous. Just the idea: Did we think of everything? Our jobs are to try to think of absolutely everything. We never get to test landing on Mars until we actually land on Mars.”

He was also confident; thousands of people spent years trying to account for every variable. He wasn’t surprised by the successful landing, and the early images Perseverance started sending back to Earth.

“It’s a testament to the skill and dedication of the team that this has gone so well,” he said.

He’s already working on the next stage of the mission. Later this decade, the so-called Sample Retrieval Lander is expected to land on Mars and deploy a small rover, which will collect the core samples, put them in a small rocket and launch them into orbit.

He’s still paying attention to Perseverance. His years of work on the ejectable belly panel won’t be over until it cuts itself free and falls to the ground.

“I have no reason to believe there’s any problems, but there’s a lot riding on it. Until it’s done successfully, I think I’ll have a little anxiety.”