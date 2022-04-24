 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 11 firefighters

Authorities say wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska Wildfires

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April 23, 2022 near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires.

 Uncredited - hogp, Nebraska State Patrol

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 11 firefighters, authorities said Sunday.

The man who died Friday night was a retired Cambridge fire chief who was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwestern corner of the state. Alyssa Sanders, of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said 66-year-old John P. Trumble, of Arapahoe, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road because of poor visibility from smoke and dust. His body was found early Saturday.

Sanders said 11 firefighters have been injured battling the blazes, but she didn't say where they were injured or how severe their injuries were.

Blazes have been reported in 12 counties in around the state since Friday. The state agency said they were still burning Saturday night in five counties in Nebraska's southwest: Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier. The agency didn't provide estimates of the total area that had been burned or the number of homes or other structures that had been destroyed.

People are also reading…

Sanders said her agency didn't have all of the details about the fires because local fire departments were managing the response to most of them.

Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the fires. The evacuation orders were lifted Saturday.

The Nebraska National Guard deployed three helicopters and several support trucks to help battle the blazes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strong winds fuel fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

Strong winds fuel fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire Sunday at a senior living apartment building under construction in southwest Omaha. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said 88 firefighters were on site at the Ovation Senior Living complex near 144th and Pacific streets at the height of the response to the four-alarm fire that was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control by 11:30 a.m. but the cause remains under investigation. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries. The general manager of the senior living facility that was set to open later this year, Stephanie Grade, said she's thankful firefighters responded quickly and that no one had moved into the complex yet.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Russia attacks routes delivering weapons to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News