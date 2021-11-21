One man dead, one injured after Omaha bar shooting Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old man died and another man was injured in a shooting outside an Omaha bar late Saturday night.

Omaha Police said Demetrius Johnson of Omaha died at a hospital after the shooting at the DJ's Dugout location on 114th Street just north of Dodge Street. Christopher Grutel, 20, was wounded in his right foot during the shooting that was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said both men were taken by private vehicles to different Omaha hospitals.

No details about what led to the shooting were released immediately on Sunday.

Johnson's death is the 27th homicide of the year in Omaha.

