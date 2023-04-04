One person died Saturday after their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crashed in central Nebraska.
The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office. The crash was discovered about 4 a.m. Saturday by a utility company employee called to investigate a power outage in the area of Sixth and Ormsby Roads near the unincorporated community of Archer, which is about 23 miles northeast of Grand Island.
Investigators determined that a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling west on Ormsby Road when the car left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The driver and lone occupant of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
