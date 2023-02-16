OMAHA -- Buena Vista High School was at the top of Jackson Tingwald’s list of schools to teach at as he neared the end of his college career last fall.

Tingwald had just completed a semester of student teaching at Buena Vista, one of the newest facilities in the Omaha Public Schools, and wanted to stay.

He said the support he received at the high school was the main reason he wanted to commit to the district as a full-time physical education teacher after graduating from Peru State College.

“I felt like I had such a good connection with the students and the staff, the P.E. department, the administration — they just welcomed me in the fall,” Tingwald said. “I felt like it was home right away.”

The number of college students who have selected OPS to student teach at has climbed since the district offered stipends for their work.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced in January 2022 that student teachers could receive up to $9,000 for their time in the classroom.

The district received more than double the amount of requests to student teach last fall than in the fall of 2021 following the creation of the stipends, according to OPS data.

On average, the district has had 120 student teachers during the 2022-23 school year, up from 71 during the 2019-20 year.

So far this year, OPS has had almost 80 student teachers sign job offers to work full time following graduation.

The spike of student teacher numbers is a reassuring sign for the district, which has been affected by an ongoing shortage of teachers and classified staff members.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said district officials have been thrilled by the interest from student teachers.

“Every school I’ve been to so far, the principal has told me that they have the best student teachers ever,” board member Jane Erdenberger said earlier this year. “And if that’s true, in every school, we must have a fantastic, fantastic group of student teachers.”

Student teachers have filled roles in social studies, math, physical education, early childhood, Spanish, special education and more for the 2022-23 school year.

Savannah Wakefield began her student teaching stint just a few weeks ago in special education at Buena Vista High School.

She said she chose OPS partly because of the stipend, but also because she went to the school in the district herself and wanted to teach there after graduation.

Every morning around 7:15 a.m., Wakefield arrives at school and helps with bus duty before students go to breakfast. Her day is usually spent with students in the district’s alternative curriculum program, which is a part of special education.

Wakefield helps her cooperating teacher go through science, homeroom, lunch and a life skills course. It’s Wakefield’s turn to take charge of the class when teaching reading and math, she said.

“Based on the skills of the students in the room, I can just shape the lesson around that,” Wakefield said. “I try to make it something engaging that we practice together, and then they have a piece of that they can do themselves. So there’s been a learning curve, but I’m very fortunate my cooperating teacher has helped me fall into the process gradually.”

Tingwald said his cooperating teacher from last fall, plus building administrators, helped his transition from student teacher to full-time teacher go smoothly. Now his biggest challenge is having to bring high energy to his students on a daily basis.

“Even if there’s days where you’re not necessarily feeling 100%, you still have to be there for the kids,” he said. “You have to be energetic and get them up and moving. But you just have to be persistent and try to come into work with a positive attitude every day.”

At a January board meeting, Logan said she met all the student teachers before they started this semester and was glad they will be paid for their time.

“Investing in staff is a key priority in our strategic plan,” Logan said. “OPS has led the way for supporting student teachers.”

Other metro districts followed suit after OPS announced it would give student teachers paychecks. The Millard and Westside school districts created stipends in February 2022.

Increasing aid for student teachers around the state is also a priority for Nebraska lawmakers.

Legislative Bill 519, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz, was discussed during a public hearing on Monday. Part of the bill would include establishing a loan of up to $8,500 for student teachers.

Logan, who testified at the hearing, said payments for student teachers are “long overdue.”

Wakefield said she would have had to get a part-time job in the evenings and weekends if she didn’t receive a student teacher stipend.

“It definitely helps to be able to have that work-life balance, getting to really just focus on this and other things in my life,” Wakefield said.

