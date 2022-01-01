Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

ORD, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska town has agreed to a $16,000 settlement with a man who officials tried to stop from writing letters and emails to its city officials and the police department.

The city of Ord sued Guy Brock in 2020, saying his communications with city and police officials had become harassing and “burdensome.”

In the letters, Brock alleged wrongful conduct by city officials, employees and police officers that the city's attorney said either were unfounded or had been handled internally.

After the city lost the lawsuit, Brock sued for his attorney fees and punitive damages, claiming the city had violated his First Amendment rights, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

At a hearing in December, Brock and a representative for the town’s insurance carrier, Oak Creek Insurance, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart they had reached a $16,000 settlement to dismiss the case.

The town did not admit liability.

Ord is a town of 2,300 people about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northwest of Grand Island.

