Over 63% of Nebraska adults have had one shot of vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is approaching having 70% of its adult population vaccinated for the coronavirus but the pace of distribution of the shots continues to slow down.

The state may be close to President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% or more of all adults with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

About 63% of Nebraskans 18 and older had received at least one shot as of Friday, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That rate ranks 24th among all the states. Nebraska has 57% of its adults fully vaccinated against the virus.

Vermont leads the nation with 84% of its adults having received at least one shot and 14 states have exceeded Biden's goal.

The CDC said roughly 31,000 shots were distributed in Nebraska last week, which was down from 37,000 the week before and well below the mid-April peak of 150,000 in a week.

The number of new virus cases reported in the state continues to fall. Nebraska reported 234 new cases last week, down from 254 the week before and 378 two weeks ago.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska also decreased over the past two weeks, going from 44.86 new cases per day on May 30 to 28.43 new cases per day on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Nebraska reported 223,888 virus cases and 2,258 deaths since the pandemic began. The state also said only 41 people were hospitalized with the virus across Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.