Pair of Wayne State professors upset by not getting bosses' nod to teach remotely

Two Wayne State College professors contend the Nebraska State College System has played “hardball” by not allowing many faculty members to teach remotely.
One of them, 76-year-old Don Hickey, said the state college system has rejected most of the faculty members’ requests to teach from home, even if the professors are seniors with preexisting conditions.
The state college system Friday declined to provide numbers of approvals for remote teaching, and a faculty union representative said she didn’t have statistics, either.
State college spokeswoman Judi Yorges said fewer than 20 professors requested various formal Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations for teaching, and some of those included things like attending meetings remotely. She said she didn’t know how many requests were granted.
“We appreciate how faculty members have been working cooperatively with college administrators to find creative solutions to minimize health and safety concerns in the classroom,” Yorges said. She cited classroom changes, class size reductions and other strategies to combat the pandemic.
The risk of getting severely ill with the coronavirus increases with age, the federal government says. So some older professors or professors with preexisting conditions such as diabetes or lung disease have asked to teach by remote technology rather than in the classroom.
Many college administrators have said students don’t like taking classes remotely (sometimes called “distance education”) and would prefer to be in the classroom.
The state college system, based in Lincoln, is made up of Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State Colleges.
Hickey, a history professor who said he has been at Wayne State since 1978, notified college leaders Friday that he would teach remotely whether they approved or not. He also said he has hired an attorney. Hickey said Saturday that the college informed him that his courses will be taught on campus by other faculty members.
“This is a scandal to us — that they’re playing hardball with senior faculty and putting them at risk,” Hickey said. He said it was his understanding that only two professors were given the chance to teach remotely out of 11 who requested it, but he acknowledged that he wasn’t sure if those numbers were accurate.
Another Wayne State history faculty member, 63-year-old Joseph Weixelman, said he, like Hickey, had his request rejected. Weixelman said he has a preexisting condition, multiple sclerosis, and that medications for that disease suppress the immune system.
“I feel scared,” Weixelman said. “With my age and a preexisting condition, I’m not sure I would make it through” a bout with COVID-19.
Yorges said in a nine-paragraph statement that decisions “have been made with the best interests of our students and staff in mind. It is unfortunate if these efforts are misrepresented as ‘playing hardball.’ ”
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spokeswoman Leslie Reed said 350 employees requested alternate work arrangements because of the coronavirus. “None have been denied,” Reed said.
Some Creighton University professors balked this summer when Creighton said it would use the ADA to determine whether special accommodations should be made.
Creighton professors said the ADA doesn’t factor in many conditions listed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being at risk of severe illness because of the virus.
Creighton administrators then allowed a brief period in which non-ADA requests could be made. Spokeswoman Cindy Workman said Friday: “I don’t have numbers, but I do know most were accommodated.”
Christy Hutchison, head of the State College Education Association, a faculty collective bargaining group, said she made the point to administrators that the ADA was too limiting. Hutchison said she expects some faculty members to respond to accommodation denials with union grievances or legal action.
Yorges said the on-campus classroom and living experience is vital to the state college students. She said face-to-face engagement with professors, living in residence halls and campus activities “will require faculty and other employees to be physically present on campus.”
She said the system has studied the CDC’s advice to colleges and has adopted much of the guidance offered. She also said some requests made by faculty members were submitted “very late.” Classes in the system start Monday.
Weixelman, who has been at Wayne State for 13 years, said he expected to go to campus Monday and teach. He said he had never felt less cared for by an employer.
