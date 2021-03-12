Papillion couple delivers baby in Nebraska Medical Center parking garage

Cabalar was relieved to have someone else there. It wasn't long before he spotted the top of baby Astrid's head.

"As soon as I put the phone down, I was playing catch, and Astrid shot out," he said. "I caught her just in time."

Hoff, who said everyone stayed remarkably calm, offered up her cardigan sweater to keep the 6-pound, 7-ounce baby warm until an ambulance arrived.

Mom said she thought labor with Astrid would be like her last delivery. She spent six hours in labor and had a fairly routine delivery when her first daughter was born. Despite her water breaking and having strong contractions, Rollo said she didn't think things would move quite so fast.

"We just didn't know what to expect," she added.

Cabalar said it dawned on him much later — after first responders, nurses and doctors tended to Mom and baby — that he was the first one to hold her.

"On the day she was born, she just popped out and was like 'Daddy!' … I was the first person to see her," he said.

During a Zoom interview with reporters, Mom gently rocked Astrid, who was swaddled in a hospital blanket. Astrid's full head of dark hair, styled in a bit of a mohawk, poked out of the blanket.