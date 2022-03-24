Papillion man at center of huge animal seizure case arrested

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Papillion man who saw hundreds of animals removed from his home last year has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Edward Luben, 56, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday on seven felony counts and five misdemeanor counts of cruel neglect of animals, according to a county news release Thursday.

In December, the Nebraska Humane Society removed 665 animals from Luben’s home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals, court records show. At least 69 of the animals were dead, and two more had to be euthanized because of their injuries, the court records said.

“These animals were living in deplorable conditions," Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Dominique Jones said in a written statement. “Many of them were severely malnourished or had physical impairments due to their living conditions.”

At the time of the animals' seizure, Steve Glandt with the Humane Society said the animals were living in filthy cages and some had apparently not been fed “for quite some time.”

Luben's preliminary hearing has been set for April 12. His bond was set at 10% of $10,000.

An attorney for Luben did not immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.

