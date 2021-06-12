 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parents of 3 Gretna girls killed in crash sue Sarpy County
0 Comments
AP

Parents of 3 Gretna girls killed in crash sue Sarpy County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The families of three Gretna girls who died in a crash in Sarpy County are suing the county, which they said did not correct a deficient design of the road where the girls died.

The lawsuit also asks a judge to find that Nebraska's $5 million cap on judgments against government entities is unconstitutional, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of Abigail Barth, 16; Alexandria Minardi, 15; and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16; all of Gretna.

They died when the car Barth was driving went off Platteview Road in Sarpy County on June 17, 2019.

The mother of a fourth girl who died and the parents of a girl who survived did not join the lawsuit.

Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett said Friday she would not comment on a pending lawsuit.

Investigators said the car the girls were in was going 90 mph when it hit a guardrail and burst into flames.

The lawsuit alleges the girls would not have died if the county had followed a consultant’s recommendations for improvements to Platteview Road.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gary Brown to retire after 41 years in public safety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News