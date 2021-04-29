Partial bailout for botched Nebraska murder case advances

The Beatrice Six collectively spent more than 70 years in prison for a 1985 murder in Beatrice but were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2008. The man implicated in the rape and murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson died in an Oklahoma prison in 1992.

Reviews of the criminal case later found that local authorities — under huge pressure to get convictions — obtained confessions from five of the six defendants with the threat that they could face the death penalty.

Authorities also persuaded several of the defendants that they had repressed memories of the crime. Most struggled with mental health problems and developmental disabilities. And a Nebraska State Patrol forensic scientist who concluded that blood and semen at the scene didn't match any of the defendants was never called to testify at trial.

Some critics have argued that Gage County has only itself to blame, but many residents have countered that they didn't live in the area at the time and shouldn't have to pay for the mistakes of elected officials nearly four decades ago.