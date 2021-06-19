Pastor and wife known for working with repurposed wood

Not having that long-term commitment any longer has allowed the VanCampens to sell their wares at woodworking shows, which they have been doing about the last three years.

Normally they have seven or eight shows each year.

They had 12 lined up in 2020, all of which were canceled due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

They attended a couple shows in the first few months of 2021.

“This year it seems, at least at the two shows we went to, we did really well,” Frank said. “People are wanting to get out and spend some money.”

Attending shows has been one of the most employable aspects of woodworking, they said.

“We have enjoyed going to the shows because we get to meet lots of really cool people and get to know other vendors and people that run the shows,” Luana said.

People who have bought stuff from from in the past look for them at shows.