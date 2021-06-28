 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrol: 1 person killed in I-80 crash in eastern Nebraska
0 Comments
AP

Patrol: 1 person killed in I-80 crash in eastern Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — One person was killed in a weekend crash along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when a westbound sport utility vehicle went off the interstate and crashed in a creek near the Greenwood exit, according to investigators.

First responders sent to the crash site attempted to save the driver’s life, but he died at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News