Patrol: 1 person killed in I-80 crash in eastern Nebraska

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — One person was killed in a weekend crash along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when a westbound sport utility vehicle went off the interstate and crashed in a creek near the Greenwood exit, according to investigators.

First responders sent to the crash site attempted to save the driver’s life, but he died at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0