Patrol: Broken Bow woman, ex-husband dead in murder-suicide

The Nebraska State Patrol says investigators believe a Broken Bow woman found dead in her home early Friday morning was killed by her ex-husband, who later killed himself

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Investigators believe a Broken Bow woman found dead in her home early Friday morning was killed by her ex-husband, who later killed himself, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

Police found the body of 45-year-old Angie Miller in her Broken Bow home just before 2 a.m. Friday and suspected her ex-husband, 47-year-old Ryan Miller of Anselmo, of killing her, the patrol said in a news release.

Ryan Miller was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about three hours later in an Anselmo pasture, the patrol said.

Court records show Angie Miller, who was an elementary school counselor in Broken Bow, was granted a divorce from Ryan Miller in 2020 after about 23 years of marriage The pair had three children.

