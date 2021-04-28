Patrol: Crash near Holdrege kills 2, sends child to hospital

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A head-on crash in south-central Nebraska killed two drivers and critically injured a child, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 6 about four miles west of Holdrege when a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a minivan, the patrol said in a news release.

Investigators said the driver and lone occupant of the truck, Dylan Skeen, 29, of Holdrege, was taken to a Kearney hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the minivan was Kerri Bernstrauch, 36, of Holdrege, who died at the scene, the patrol said.

A child in the minivan was taken to a Kearney hospital, then flown to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Investigators said Bernstrauch and the child were using seat belts at the time of the crash, but that Skeen had not been wearing a seat belt.

