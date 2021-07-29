Patrol: Man arrested for jumping fence at Governor's Mansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police arrested a 31-year-old man who jumped the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion in Lincoln and sat down in the mansion’s back yard, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, when Gov. Pete Ricketts was not in the mansion, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The patrol said State Capitol security spotted the man as he scaled the fence and entered the back yard. He was quickly arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and criminal impersonation, because police say he gave officers a fake name.

